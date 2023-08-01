'Euphoria' cast remembers Angus Cloud: ‘Way too young to leave us so soon’

"Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud is being remembered by his cast and crew members after his death on Monday. He was 25.

Actress Storm Reid, "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson, executive producer Drake and more took to social media to remember Cloud’s life.

Reid, who portrays Zendaya’s younger sister, Gia Bennett, in the hit show shared a video clip of Cloud on her social media.

"The tears just won’t stop," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Euphoria" season one star Lukas Gage commented on Cloud’s most recent Instagram photo.

"rest easy angus," he wrote with three red heart emojis.

Cloud rose to fame for his breakout role in the HBO series "Euphoria." He starred as Fezco – a high school dropout and drug dealer – on the show, which premiered in 2019.

"Euphoria" creator Levinson shared a special tribute to the beloved star following his sudden death.

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon," Levinson shared in a statement to Deadline. "He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

"Euphoria" executive producer and rapper Drake posted a photo of Cloud on his Instagram Story with text that read, "Good soul." A crying emoji and dove emoji accompanied the picture.

In an emotional tribute, Javon Walton, who played Cloud’s on-screen younger brother, shared several photos of the two.

Walton is seen hugging Cloud in his most recent Instagram photo.

"rest easy brother," he captioned with a heart and dove emoji.

The second post was Walton and Cloud smiling while clasping hands. He wrote "forever family" in his Instagram Story.

"Euphoria" also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Dominic Fike, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi and Maude Apatow.

The actor’s family confirmed Cloud’s devastating death with Fox News Digital in a statement.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement said. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The tragic news comes after Cloud buried his father last week and "intensely struggled with his loss," the statement continued.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

