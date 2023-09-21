'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed

Angus Cloud's death was accidental, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The "Euphoria" star's cause of death was acute intoxication from a combination of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines, according to the Alameda County Coroner's office.

Angus Cloud, also known as Conor Hickey, died on July 31 at 25 years old.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the actor's family previously told Fox News Digital in a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continued. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud rose to fame for his breakout role in the HBO series, "Euphoria." He starred as Fezco – a high school dropout and drug dealer – on the series, which premiered in 2019.

The actor previously recalled being "plucked off the street" for his role in the hit HBO show.

"I was with some friends," Cloud said during Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood event in 2022. "We were just hanging out."

"It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy. You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character," he said, referring to portraying Fezco. "You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me."

The "Euphoria" casting director said Cloud doesn't "get enough credit" for the work he put into his role.

"People think, ‘Oh, he just shows up. He’s just this lazy stoner.’ Angus doesn’t get enough credit," Jennifer Venditti told Variety.

Following his sudden death, tributes from his "Euphoria" co-stars flooded in including a heartfelt message from the show's lead actress– Zendaya.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya began her tribute on Instagram. "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. "

She continued, "For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment. My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

