Erykah Badu dumbfounded after testing positive for coronavirus in left nostril, negative in the right

Erykah Badu is opening up about her experience testing both positive and negative for coronavirus this week.

The 49-year-old singer took to Twitter to share her confusion with her results. She said she has been receiving rapid COVID-19 tests all week in preparation for a performance. She shared a picture to Twitter of her results, which read, "Left nostril positive & right nostril negative."

Badu wrote Friday that she has not been feeling sick at all and only underwent testing because she'd be on a set.

"No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive . Right nostril negative. Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is , Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh," she wrote.

Some fans reacted to Badu's results by asking how she was feeling and suggested she try using another test, such as one that's not rapid.

"I don’t feel bad at all . We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I’m Gucci. But thanks," she wrote.

That afternoon, Badu informed her followers she had taken her third rapid test for the novel coronavirus in a day. She also demanded an investigation into these tests and claimed she wants her money back.

"What an inconvenience to be tested positive then negative 3x after within 24 hours. Same test . We understand that they aren’t 100% accurate but this is strange," she wrote on social media platform.

While Badu is still unsure of whether or not she actually has contracted COVID-19, several celebrities have spoken out about their positive diagnoses since the global health crisis first surged around the world in early March.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were notably the first two celebrities to reveal their diagnoses in March. The couple quarantined in Australia before recovering and returning home to Los Angeles, Calif. Meanwhile, just this week Hugh Grant revealed that he came down with the novel virus in February.

In addition to losing his sense of smell, like many did, Grant said one unusual reaction he suffered was pain in his eyes.

"My eyeballs felt about three sizes too big," the "Undoing" star said.

