Coronavirus
Published

Hugh Grant reveals past coronavirus battle, symptoms: 'My eyeballs felt about three sizes too big'

The 'Undoing' actor contracted COVID-19 in February

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Hugh Grant is opening up about his past battle with COVID-19.

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Grant, 60, revealed he battled the novel coronavirus back in February. His wife Anna Aberstein also received a positive diagnosis.

The "Undoing" star told the late-night host that he came down with the usual symptoms that are now commonly associated with the coronavirus such as tightness in his chest and the loss of smell.

He provided rather graphic descriptions of the symptoms as well as some humorous anecdotes about how he reacted to the diagnosis.

Hugh Grant said he completely lost his sense of smell while fighting the coronavirus earlier this year.

"It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat," the British actor told Colbert via People.

He said he also had "like a poncho of sweat."

"Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this...a feeling as though an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone," Grant continued.

He confirmed he also loss his sense of smell, noting that he at first started "to panic."

“I started sniffing flowers, nothing. And you get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans. You know, you want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything,” he added.

Grant said he even went home and prayed his wife's Chanel No. 5 perfume "directly" into his face.

Hugh Grant opened up about his COVID-19 battle. The 'Undoing' actor contracted the novel coronavirus back in February.

Months have passed and the actor said a test he took last month showed he now has antibodies.

The "Paddington" star is currently quarantining at home in London with Eberstein and his three kids. He shares two daughters with Eberstein and a son with his ex Tinglan Hong.

The United Kingdom is in its second coronavirus lockdown of the year since the global health crisis first surged in March. The restrictions are due to an increase in the number of positive cases.

