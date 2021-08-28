Erika Jayne slammed in new bankruptcy lawsuit docs: 'The glam cannot be supported by a sham'

Erika Girardi's level of involvement in her estranged husband's bankruptcy lawsuit continues to be called into question.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was slammed in new legal docs obtained by Fox News. The trustee overseeing the case involving Tom Girardi's law firm, Girardi Keese, insists Jayne knew her expenses were being paid for by the firm.

"Erika has direct knowledge that for at least 12 years, all of her expenses were being paid by [Girardi's firm] as she was generating them. Moreover, Erika has repeatedly contended, 'It is expensive to be me,'" the document says. "The glam cannot be supported by a sham."

The "XXPEN$IVE" singer, 50, has been accused of using her company, EJ Global LLC, to spend more than $25 million of embezzled money on expenses such as hair and makeup glam teams, backup dancers, travel, clothes, and accessories.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR ERIKA JAYNE AND TOM GIRARDI ARE DIVORCING: WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Jayne claims she didn't know her husband's law firm was in financial crisis but "it would be a miscarriage of justice if [she] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over $25,000,000 to the Estate."

"Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal expenses," the trustee handling the bankruptcy case alleges. "Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability."

"She attempts to create a distinction between handing her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly," the suit says. "Any payments made for her benefit are her responsibility."

TOM GIRARDI’S LAW FIRM AUCTIONING ERIKA JAYNE MEMORABILIA TO PAY BACK CREDITORS AMID BANKRUPTCY CASE

The former reality TV couple was accused of embezzling funds designated for victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash after Girardi represented the plaintiffs in a class action suit against the airline.

Ronald Richards, the trustee’s attorney, told Fox News in a statement, "The losses and debt in this case are staggering."

"We are hopeful that Ms. Girardi comes down the mountain from a place of privilege and obscene wealth and returns some of these expenses so the former clients and creditors of this law firm can mitigate the horrific and unfair losses perpetrated by her husband and others. It will not compensate the Estate for the full amount but some effort to do the right thing would go a long way in backing up her public claim that the victims should come first," he continued.

HOW ERIKA JAYNE’S COMPANY ALLEGEDLY SPENT $25M FROM TOM GIRARDI’S FIRM: REPORT

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, in November 2020. She and the lawyer had been married for over 20 years.

After filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy , the firm began liquidating its assets amid the mounting case against the pair, who have been accused of divorcing in order to protect their money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Jayne's attorney told Page Six, "Unfortunately, the amended complaint is another example of the trustee and her counsel jumping to conclusions without a full investigation, and bullying and blaming Erika for actions taken by Girardi Keese for which Erika does not have legal liability."