Tom Girardi's law firm is more than $100M in debt legal docs say

Tom Girardi's law firm, Girardi Keese, is more than $100 million in debt.

According to legal docs obtained by Fox News, the business once run by the estranged husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, is in serious financial crisis.

The trustee who performed the probe into the firm's bankruptcy said "the debtor's accounting offices were not well maintained" and that "much of what the trustee found upon her appointment was very dated."

In the docs, personal property is listed as being worth $4.1 million. The docs also included the firm's various banking accounts and the $25 million given to the entertainment company, EJ Global LLC, owned by Jayne.

Additionally, the docs clarify that the trustee might "not have listed all of the debtor's causes of action or potential causes of action against third-parties as assets" and the "actual total may be different than the listed total."

After filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the firm began liquidating its assets amid the mounting case against the reality TV couple who have been accused of embezzling funds designated for victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash after Girardi represented the plaintiffs in a class-action suit against the airline.

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020. "The Real Housewives" star and the lawyer had been married for over 20 years.

One month after Jayne filed for divorce , Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims and the couple's assets were subsequently frozen.

Girardi, 82, and Jayne, 50, have been accused of divorcing to protect their money and assets.

The "Pretty Mess" has been very guarded about sharing information about her divorce and legal woes on the Bravo show but did divulge slightly on a recent episode.

"I think what has happened to Tom here is that he's not mentally capable, and he's in sole control of his firm. And I think that it got away from him," Jayne told her castmates.

"I think that we're dealing with a man who is [at a] diminished capacity in control, and not doing the right thing," she reasoned. "Because if he stole the money, I'd like to know where it is. You know, that's the truth."

Girardi had been plagued with health issues, including an Alzheimer’s and early Dementia diagnosis, that ultimately led to the once-esteemed litigator losing his law license in March. Girardi's family has claimed Girardi is also suffering from memory loss due to his age.

