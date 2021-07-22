'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne claims estranged husband Tom Girardi didn’t deny cheating on her

Tom Girardi allegedly gave "not one" f---k about his infidelities.

Erika Jayne accused her now-estranged husband of cheating on her — and not denying it — on Wednesday’s episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Jayne, 50, told her castmates over dinner at Kyle Richards’ home that she "never" went through 82-year-old Girardi’s phone or belongings during their marriage until her friend Yolanda Hadid split from David Foster in 2015.

"After Yolanda divorced David, I just opened that phone and I was like, ‘Wow, OK,’" she told the women.

Jayne alleged she found "evidence" of a "years-long" affair the now-disgraced lawyer was having in the form of text messages and pictures.

"I knew a lot because it was so hard to hide and, you know, he was sloppy," she said.

The "Xxpen$ive" singer went on to claim that Girardi did not deny being unfaithful to her during their two-decade marriage.

The couple married in 2000, and Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020. She first accused Girardi of cheating on her in December.

For her part, Jayne denied having affairs with music mogul Scooter Braun and her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Gleb Savchenko.

Braun, 40, married Yael Cohen in 2014 and filed for divorce Wednesday. Meanwhile, Savchenko, 37, was involved in a messy split of his own earlier this year.

Jayne and Girardi’s divorce is ongoing. He was recently placed under a conservatorship due to a "major neurocognitive disorder," per court documents.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.