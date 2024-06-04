Erich Anderson, 'Felicity' actor, dead at 67

Erich Anderson, known for his work on "Felicity" and "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter," died following a "painful" battle with cancer. He was 67.

Anderson's wife, Saxon Trainor, confirmed to Fox News Digital that her husband died on Saturday, June 1.

"Erich was my best friend. I was fortunate to love him and to be loved by him," she said. "He was an extraordinary man with an incisive mind, intense curiosity and an interest in and concern for others."

"He brought grit, determination and humor to every day of his painful ordeal with cancer."

2 LIVE CREW RAPPER BROTHER MARQUIS DEAD AT 58

"And no matter how bad things got, Erich remained grateful for all the joys he had in life, and for his loving family and friends. Erich and I would like to thank all who were and are a part of EOLOA. They provide a great service for us all."

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2024: PHOTOS

Anderson had more than 100 credits to his name after breaking into the entertainment industry in the early '80s as a soldier in "For Love and Honor."

His next role was not only his film debut but also one of his most memorable, portraying Rob Dier in "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter."

He followed that up with another memorable part as pitcher Bobby Stang in "Bay City Blues." From there, Anderson continued his career in the acting world with stints on "Murder, She Wrote," "Hard Copy," "Tour of Duty" and "Thirtysomething."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Anderson first appeared in the 1998 pilot of "Felicity" as Dr. Edward Porter, Keri Russell's father, and later returned for a handful of episodes of the popular WB drama.

His credits included multiple episodes of "NYPD Blue," "The Outer Limits," "BoomTown," "Knight Rider," "Bosch" and "Close to Home."

Anderson's last project was voicing the character Henry Reed in 2022 on the podcast series "The Big Lie."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.