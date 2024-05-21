Go Back
  Published
    55 Images

    Hollywood stars who died in 2024: PHOTOS

    A photo gallery of the stars lost in 2024.

  • Glynis Johns
    Glynis Johns, who played Mrs. Banks in "Mary Poppins," passed away on Jan. 4 from natural causes. She was 100.
    AP
  • Starsky and Hutch
    David Soul, best known for his role as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in "Starsky & Hutch," died on Jan. 4 at the age of 80.
    Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images
  • Buck McNeely holds a fish
    Buck McNeely, host of the popular adventure series "The Outdoorsman," died in his sleep on Jan. 7. He was 63.
    Buck McNeely
  • Adan Canto smiling
    Adan Canto, star of "Narcos," died on Jan. 8 from appendiceal cancer. He was 42.
    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
  • Peter Crombie
    Peter Crombie, known for his role in "Seinfeld," died on Jan. 10 from a "fast intestinal illness." He was 71.
    Getty Images
  • Bill Hayes
    "Days of Our Lives" actor Bill Hayes died on Jan. 12 at the age of 98.
    Getty Images
  • The cast of "The Honeymooners," Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, Audrey Meadows, and Joyce Randolph appear in a still from the show.
    Joyce Randolph, right, best known for playing Trixie Norton in "The Honeymooners," passed away on Jan. 13 after being in home-hospice for several months. She was 99.
    John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
  • Alec Musser smiles in a light aqua shirt
    Alec Musser passed away at his home in Del Mar, California, on Jan. 13. He was 50.
    Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images
  • Adam Harrison with Pawn Stars dad Rick Harrison
    Adam Harrison, the son of "Pawn Stars" TV personality Rick Harrison, died on Jan. 19 from an accidental overdose.
    Rick Harrison/Instagram
  • Marlena Shaw in a black and white photo wearing a dress with chiffon sleaves
    Marlena Shaw passed away "peacefully" at 81, on Jan. 19.
    Michael Putland/Getty Images
  • Mary Weiss wears velvet coat on the red carpet
    Mary Weiss, lead singer of The Shangri-Las, died on Jan. 19. She was 75.
    Getty Images
  • Norman Jewison at podium
    Oscar-nominated filmmaker Norman Jewison passed away on Jan. 20 at the age of 97.
    John Shearer/WireImage
  • Gary Graham in a jean shirt doing the 'Star Trek' symbol
    Gary Graham, who starred in multiple offshoots of "Star Trek," passed away from cardiac arrest on Jan. 22. He was 73.
    Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
  • Gisele Bundchen and her mom Vania
    Gisele Bündchen's mother, Vania Maria Nonnenmacher Bündchen, died on Jan. 28, two days after being admitted into the hospital. She was 75.
    Getty Images | Instagram
  • chita rivera hugging ken leroy in west side story
    Chita Rivera, one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history, passed away on Jan. 30 following a brief illness. She was 91.
    Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
  • Carl Weathers speaking
    Carl Weathers, known for his roles in "Rocky" and "Happy Gilmore," passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 1. He was 76.
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
  • Toby Keith rocks cowboy hat and leather jacket on stage
    Country star Toby Keith died on Feb. 5 following a battle with stomach cancer. He was 62.
    Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  • "Porkys" star Tony Ganios
    "Porky's" star Tony Ganios passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 18, following emergency surgery. He was 64.
    Getty Images
  • Ewen MacIntosh eats a Scotch egg
    Ewen MacIntosh, star of the U.K. version of "The Office," died on Feb. 19 due to an undisclosed cause. He was 50.
    Getty Images
  • Kenneth Mitchell wears blue suit at Star Trek panel
    Kenneth Mitchell, who starred in "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Jericho," died on Feb. 24, following complications with ALS. He was 49.
    Getty Images
  • Close up of Chris Gauthier
    "Once Upon a Time" and "Supernatural" star Chris Gauthier died on Feb. 23 from an unspecified short illness. He was 48.
    Andrew Chin/Getty Images
  • close up of Richard Lewis
    Comedian and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor Richard Lewis passed away on Feb. 27 after suffering a heart attack. He was 76.
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
  • Jim Beard
    Steely Dan keyboardist Jim Beard died on March 2 due to complications from an illness. He was 63.
    Scoop Marketing
  • Mark Dodson, center, with Salacious Crumb and Gremlins characters behind him
    "Star Wars" and "Gremlins" voice actor Mark Dodson died on March 3 due to a heart attack. He was 64.
    Disney/Instagram/Warner Bros
  • Brandon Still in a brown jacket stands next to Paul Jackson in a navy shirt and black vest, next to Charlie Starr with sunglasses and a big hat and Brit Turner with a big hat, and Richard Turner in a blue shirt
    Brit Turner, second from right, drummer of Blackberry Smoke, passed away at the age of 57 on March 4, following a two-year battle with brain cancer.
    Rick Diamond/LSBB14/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions
  • Garrison Brown from Sister Wives wears a backpack and brown shirt
    "Sister Wives" star Garrison Brown died by suicide on March 5. He was the son of Janelle and Kody Brown.
    Kody Brown via Instagram
  • Steve and Eydie
    Steve & Eydie singer Steve Lawrence died from complications associated with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 88 on March 7.
    AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File
  • M. Emmet Walsh wears yellow striped shirt at film premiere in Hollywood.
    "Blade Runner" actor M. Emmet Walsh died of cardiac arrest on March 19. He was 88.
    Getty Images
  • A photo of Jennifer Leak
    Jennifer Leak, known for starring in "The Young and the Restless," died on March 18 after battling the rare neurological disease, progressive supranuclear palsy. She was 76.
    CBS via Getty Images
  • Ron Harper
    Ron Harper, known for "Planet of the Apes," died from natural causes on March 21, at the age of 91.
    Getty Images
  • chance perdomo staring into camera on red carpet
    Chance Perdomo, star of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "Gen V," died on March 30 in a motorcycle accident. He was 27.
    Karwai Tang/WireImage
  • Barbara Rush then and now split
    Barbara Rush, Golden Globe-winning star of "It Came from Outer Space" and "Peyton Place," died at the age of 97 on March 31.
    Getty Images
  • lauri peterson looking to the side/lauri peterson with son josh
    Former 'Real Housewives' star Lauri Peterson’s son, Josh Waring, died on March 31 at the age of 35.
    Getty | Lauri Peterson Instagram
  • Comedian Joe Flaherty wears red shirt.
    Joe Flaherty died on April 1, following a "brief illness." He was 82.
    Getty Images
  • Cole Brings Plenty and uncle Mo Brings Plenty.
    Cole Brings Plenty, the nephew of "Yellowstone" actor Mo Brings Plenty, was found dead on April 5, after going missing on Easter Sunday. He was 27.
    Getty Images
  • OJ Simpson
    O.J. Simpson died on April 10 following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 76.
    Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images
  • Black and white photo of Dickey Betts
    Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers passed away on April 18 from cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 80.
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images
  • a photo of Mandia
    Former "American Idol" contestant and gospel singer Mandisa passed away on April 18 at the age of 47.
    Jason Davis/Getty Images for Klove
  • Mike Pinder of Moody Blues
    Mike Pinder, the last living founding member of The Moody Blues, passed away on April 24 at the age of 82.
    Getty Images
  • "Young and the Restless" actress, Marla Adams
    "Young and the Restless" actress Marla Adams died on April 25 at the age of 85.
    Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection
  • Duane Eddy
    Legendary guitarist Duane Eddy died on April 30 following a battle with cancer. He was 86.
    Getty Images
  • Olivia Newton-John and Susan Buckner in Grease
    "Grease" star Susan Buckner, right, passed away on May 2 at the age of 72.
    CBS via Getty Images
  • Bernard Hill as Théoden, King of Rohan in 'The Lord of the Rings' riding on a horse
    English actor Bernard Hill, who portrayed Théoden, king of Rohan, in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, died on May 5. He was 79.
    PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo
  • Jeannie Epper recent photo split with an old photo of her with Lynda Carter
    Jeannie Epper, the stuntwoman for Lynda Carter on "Wonder Woman," died on May 5 at the age of 83.
    M. Phillips/WireImage / Lynda Carter/X
  • Actor Ian Gelder wears suit and bow tie to premiere.
    British actor Ian Gelder died on May 6 after a battle with cancer. He was 74.
    Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
  • Rudy Moreno in a red shirt holding a microphone looks to his right
    Comedian Rudy Moreno passed away at 66, following a stroke, sepsis and eventual organ failure on May 11.
    Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images
  • Susan Backlinie in the opening scene of "Jaws" struggling
    Susan Backlinie, famous for being the first victim in "Jaws," passed away in her home on  May 11 following a heart attack. She was 77.
    Everett Collection
  • David Sanborn dead 78
    Grammy-winning saxophonist David Sanborn died on May 12 at the age of 78, following a battle with prostate cancer.
    Getty Images
  • Alice Munro
    Alice Munro, literary icon and Nobel laureate, died on May 13. She was 92.
    AP Photo/Paul Hawthorne, File
  • chris pratt with tony mcfarr while shooting jurassic world
    Chris Pratt's stunt double, Tony McFarr, passed away on May 13 at the age of 47.
    Getty
  • dabney coleman looking at the camera
    "Yellowstone" and "Tootsie" star Dabney Coleman died on May 16 at the age of 92.
    Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images
  • charlie colin split
    Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of Train, died on May 22 after slipping and falling in the shower while housesitting for a friend. He was 58.
    Getty Images
  • Morgan Spurlock holds up a McDonald's burger to the camera, wearing a striped shirt
    Morgan Spurlock passed away on May 23 of complications from cancer at the age of 53.
    Getty Images
  • Richard M. Sherman smiling and signing a poster
    "Mary Poppins" and "It’s a Small World" songwriter Richard M. Sherman died on May 25 due to an age-related illness. He was 95.
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI
  • Johnny Wactor looking at the camera
    "General Hospital" star, Johnny Wactor, was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles on May 25. He was 37.
    Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
