Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Hollywood stars who died in 2024: PHOTOS
A photo gallery of the stars lost in 2024.
- Glynis Johns, who played Mrs. Banks in "Mary Poppins," passed away on Jan. 4 from natural causes. She was 100.read more
- David Soul, best known for his role as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in "Starsky & Hutch," died on Jan. 4 at the age of 80.read more
- Buck McNeely, host of the popular adventure series "The Outdoorsman," died in his sleep on Jan. 7. He was 63.read more
- Adan Canto, star of "Narcos," died on Jan. 8 from appendiceal cancer. He was 42.read more
- Peter Crombie, known for his role in "Seinfeld," died on Jan. 10 from a "fast intestinal illness." He was 71.read more
- "Days of Our Lives" actor Bill Hayes died on Jan. 12 at the age of 98.read more
- Joyce Randolph, right, best known for playing Trixie Norton in "The Honeymooners," passed away on Jan. 13 after being in home-hospice for several months. She was 99.read more
- Alec Musser passed away at his home in Del Mar, California, on Jan. 13. He was 50.read more
- Adam Harrison, the son of "Pawn Stars" TV personality Rick Harrison, died on Jan. 19 from an accidental overdose.read more
- Marlena Shaw passed away "peacefully" at 81, on Jan. 19.read more
- Mary Weiss, lead singer of The Shangri-Las, died on Jan. 19. She was 75.read more
- Oscar-nominated filmmaker Norman Jewison passed away on Jan. 20 at the age of 97.read more
- Gary Graham, who starred in multiple offshoots of "Star Trek," passed away from cardiac arrest on Jan. 22. He was 73.read more
- Gisele Bündchen's mother, Vania Maria Nonnenmacher Bündchen, died on Jan. 28, two days after being admitted into the hospital. She was 75.read more
- Chita Rivera, one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history, passed away on Jan. 30 following a brief illness. She was 91.read more
- Carl Weathers, known for his roles in "Rocky" and "Happy Gilmore," passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 1. He was 76.read more
- Country star Toby Keith died on Feb. 5 following a battle with stomach cancer. He was 62.read more
- "Porky's" star Tony Ganios passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 18, following emergency surgery. He was 64.read more
- Ewen MacIntosh, star of the U.K. version of "The Office," died on Feb. 19 due to an undisclosed cause. He was 50.read more
- Kenneth Mitchell, who starred in "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Jericho," died on Feb. 24, following complications with ALS. He was 49.read more
- "Once Upon a Time" and "Supernatural" star Chris Gauthier died on Feb. 23 from an unspecified short illness. He was 48.read more
- Comedian and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor Richard Lewis passed away on Feb. 27 after suffering a heart attack. He was 76.read more
- Steely Dan keyboardist Jim Beard died on March 2 due to complications from an illness. He was 63.read more
- "Star Wars" and "Gremlins" voice actor Mark Dodson died on March 3 due to a heart attack. He was 64.read more
- Brit Turner, second from right, drummer of Blackberry Smoke, passed away at the age of 57 on March 4, following a two-year battle with brain cancer.read more
- "Sister Wives" star Garrison Brown died by suicide on March 5. He was the son of Janelle and Kody Brown.read more
- Steve & Eydie singer Steve Lawrence died from complications associated with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 88 on March 7.read more
- "Blade Runner" actor M. Emmet Walsh died of cardiac arrest on March 19. He was 88.read more
- Jennifer Leak, known for starring in "The Young and the Restless," died on March 18 after battling the rare neurological disease, progressive supranuclear palsy. She was 76.read more
- Ron Harper, known for "Planet of the Apes," died from natural causes on March 21, at the age of 91.read more
- Chance Perdomo, star of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "Gen V," died on March 30 in a motorcycle accident. He was 27.read more
- Barbara Rush, Golden Globe-winning star of "It Came from Outer Space" and "Peyton Place," died at the age of 97 on March 31.read more
- Former 'Real Housewives' star Lauri Peterson’s son, Josh Waring, died on March 31 at the age of 35.read more
- Joe Flaherty died on April 1, following a "brief illness." He was 82.read more
- Cole Brings Plenty, the nephew of "Yellowstone" actor Mo Brings Plenty, was found dead on April 5, after going missing on Easter Sunday. He was 27.read more
- O.J. Simpson died on April 10 following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 76.read more
- Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers passed away on April 18 from cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 80.read more
- Former "American Idol" contestant and gospel singer Mandisa passed away on April 18 at the age of 47.read more
- Mike Pinder, the last living founding member of The Moody Blues, passed away on April 24 at the age of 82.read more
- "Young and the Restless" actress Marla Adams died on April 25 at the age of 85.read more
- Legendary guitarist Duane Eddy died on April 30 following a battle with cancer. He was 86.read more
- "Grease" star Susan Buckner, right, passed away on May 2 at the age of 72.read more
- English actor Bernard Hill, who portrayed Théoden, king of Rohan, in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, died on May 5. He was 79.read more
- Jeannie Epper, the stuntwoman for Lynda Carter on "Wonder Woman," died on May 5 at the age of 83.read more
- British actor Ian Gelder died on May 6 after a battle with cancer. He was 74.read more
- Comedian Rudy Moreno passed away at 66, following a stroke, sepsis and eventual organ failure on May 11.read more
- Susan Backlinie, famous for being the first victim in "Jaws," passed away in her home on May 11 following a heart attack. She was 77.read more
- Grammy-winning saxophonist David Sanborn died on May 12 at the age of 78, following a battle with prostate cancer.read more
- Alice Munro, literary icon and Nobel laureate, died on May 13. She was 92.read more
- Chris Pratt's stunt double, Tony McFarr, passed away on May 13 at the age of 47.read more
- "Yellowstone" and "Tootsie" star Dabney Coleman died on May 16 at the age of 92.read more
- Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of Train, died on May 22 after slipping and falling in the shower while housesitting for a friend. He was 58.read more
- Morgan Spurlock passed away on May 23 of complications from cancer at the age of 53.read more
- "Mary Poppins" and "It’s a Small World" songwriter Richard M. Sherman died on May 25 due to an age-related illness. He was 95.read more
- "General Hospital" star, Johnny Wactor, was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles on May 25. He was 37.read more
Hollywood stars who died in 2024: PHOTOS
A photo gallery of the stars lost in 2024.
Move Forward
- Hollywood stars who died in 2024: PHOTOS