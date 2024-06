Brother Marquis, a member of the iconic rap group 2 Live Crew, died, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 58.

His cause of death and circumstances surrounding his death are unclear.

Marquis, whose full name was Mark D. Ross, joined the crew in 1986 as a friend of DJ David Hobbs, aka Mr. Mixx.

DOUG INGLE, IRON BUTTERFLY FOUNDING MEMBER AND SINGER OF ‘IN-A-GADDA-DA-VIDA,’ DEAD AT 78

Hobbs was also part of the most well-known line-up of 2 Live Crew, which included Fresh Kid Ice (Christopher Wong Won) and Luke Skyywalker (Luther Campbell.)

'GENERAL HOSPITAL' ACTOR JOHNNY WACTOR'S KILLER AT LARGE, LAPD SHARES NEW DETAILS ABOUT THREE SUSPECTS

The group shared on Instagram that Marquis had "passed away" on Monday. No further details were posted.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Luther "Luke" Campbell offered his condolences for Marquis' loss in a tweet shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"My Condolence goes out to the Family of Brother Marquis and so many of his Fans from around the World after learning his passing," he wrote. "We took on so many fights for the culture made Great music together something I would never forget.

"We had recently got back together to take on another fight to get back our catalog that was stolen from us. We will continue that fight in his name for his Family. The Brother Marquis, that I know would want us to celebrate his life that’s exactly what I’m gonna do. R.I.P My Brother."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Miami-based group was known for their controversial hit songs, primarily from their massively successful 1989 album, "As Nasty As They Wanna Be."

The government dubbed the album "legally obscene," but the decision was overturned by the United States Court of Appeals in 1992 after deciding the album had significant influences from African-American culture and literary traditions.

Fresh Kid Ice, one of the founding members, died in 2017. He was 53. Ice, whose full name was Christopher Wong Won is considered one of the first Asian rappers to make it big in the United States.

He formed the group with Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee (Yuri Vielot), and was the only member to be featured on every album.