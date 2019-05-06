'Game of Thrones' viewers spot odd object during Winterfell celebration

What many people love about “Game of Thrones” is its meticulous attention to detail, but Sunday night eagle-eyed viewers spotted something that was out of place in Winterfell.

[WARNING Spoiler Alert: The remainder of this article will discuss Season 8, Episode 4 of “Game of Thrones”]

While Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsbane are celebrating the victory over the Night King, the camera pans to Daenerys Targaryen who appears to be upset. It is later revealed that she doesn’t like that Snow was receiving all the attention over the victory in Winterfell.

When the camera cut to Daenerys sipping the wine, social media users were quick to point out an item that was out of place. A cup from out of the realm appeared to be sitting on the table.

Social media users suggested it was a Starbucks cup that had been left while the scene was being shot.

A Reddit user appeared to be the first one to spot the item.

It’s unclear whether it was a Starbucks cup or another kind of coffee cup. But it did not appear to be an item that would be regularly seen in Westeros.