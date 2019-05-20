Fans spot apparent water bottle gaffe in 'Game of Thrones' series finale: report

Fans of "Game of Thrones" spotted yet another gaffe during the highly-anticipated series finale on Sunday.

In the last episode, titled, "The Iron Throne," viewers spotted a plastic water bottle behind the legs one of the characters Samwell Tarly, played by John Bradley.

The scene came around the 46-minute mark of the episode.

The mistake followed another blunder earlier in the season, in which fans spotted a clearly out-of-place modern coffee cup on a table next to the character Daenerys Targaryen. HBO eventually admitted the blunder — saying it was a latte from the set’s craft services.