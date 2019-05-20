Expand / Collapse search
Fans spot apparent water bottle gaffe in 'Game of Thrones' series finale: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
This combination photo of images released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke portraying Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones."The final episode of the popular series aired on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (HBO via AP)

Fans of "Game of Thrones" spotted yet another gaffe during the highly-anticipated series finale on Sunday.

In the last episode, titled, "The Iron Throne," viewers spotted a plastic water bottle behind the legs one of the characters Samwell Tarly, played by John Bradley.

The scene came around the 46-minute mark of the episode.

The mistake followed another blunder earlier in the season, in which fans spotted a clearly out-of-place modern coffee cup on a table next to the character Daenerys Targaryen. HBO eventually admitted the blunder — saying it was a latte from the set’s craft services.

