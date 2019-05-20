'Game of Thrones' fans furious after series finale take their anger to Twitter

“Game of Thrones’ debuted its series finale on Sunday and fans are overwhelmingly disappointed with how the show ended after eight long seasons.

[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will discuss the final episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”]

After a highly controversial move in the penultimate episode, many viewers had low expectations going into the highly anticipated finale. Many critical fans even went as far as to sign a petition calling for the last season to be remade without series creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff at the helm.

The series finale received a 57 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The finale marks the lowest score for the last episode of a season in the show's history, with Season 7 coming in second at 87 percent. The overall score of Season 8 only reached 71 percent, which is a far cry from the second lowest, Seasons 7 and 5, which both received 93 percent ratings.

FANS SPOT APPARENT WATER BOTTLE GAFFE IN 'GAME OF THRONES' SERIES FINALE: REPORT

In the end, Daenerys Targeryen was killed by Jon Snow after going mad and burning King's Landing. Tyrion Lannister avoided another death sentence by calling for Brandon Stark to be the new king of the six kingdoms after Sansa declared the North an independent land. And Jon Snow's reward for all of his heroism was to be sent back to Castle Black where most of this whole mess began.

With big swings being taken left and right in the finale, it seems opinions on the last season were generally negative:

"Create a character everyone loves, growth the expectation that he deserves to rule, then show that he is the rightful heir to the throne and finally when he saved the kingdom from a mad tyrant reward him with the f---ing North Pole," wrote one upset user.

RECAP: "GAME OF THRONES" SERIES FINALE

"Imagine waiting 2 years then we get a s----y season, the worst finale, 2 water bottles and a coffee cup left on scene wow. The fans don't deserve this type of disrespect," another wrote.