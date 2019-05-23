Expand / Collapse search
Game of Thrones
Frustrated 'Game of Thrones' fans slam show with airplane banner across Seattle sky

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
After eight seasons of dragons, sword fights, ice zombies and massive battles, 'Game of Thrones' fans finally got the answer to the question, 'Who will end up on the Iron Throne?' Unfortunately, for many fans, that answer was pretty underwhelming. With big swings being taken left and right in the series finale, it seems opinions on the HBO hit show's final season were as cold as the winter that finally came.

"Game of Thrones" fans in Washington state figured out a new way to vent their frustration about the hit HBO show's last season.

"SOMEONE REWRITE GAME OF THRONES SEASON 8 PLZ," read an airplane banner that flew across the Seattle sky around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ryan Geddes was the organizer behind the idea. He started a fundraiser to run the banner across the sky to say how he really felt about season eight of the show — and he said dozens of people pulled through.

SOPHIE TURNER SAYS PETITION TO REMAKE 'GAME OF THRONES' FINAL SEASON IS 'DISRESPECTFUL'

"A couple donations rolled in, then 50, then 100," Geddes told KING-TV. “I very clearly accidentally struck a nerve with a very aggrieved fan base. I think I severely underestimated how annoyed people are with this show.”

Geddes wrote on a GoFundMe page that the quoted price for the banner was $695. Other banner message ideas he threw around included, "If Bran no longer has jurisdiction over the Night's Watch why is Sansa enforcing Jon's banishment" and "None of the character decisions make sense any more make it stop please."

"I still don't know who the Night King is and I'm struggling to find an appropriate medium to express my frustration and despair," another banner option read.

The annoyed "Game of Thrones" fan said the fundraiser was a "dumb joke" and admitted the money could have been better spent. He encouraged fans to donate to "Same You," a charity run by Emilia Clarke — or Daenerys Targaryen — to help those affected by brain injuries.

