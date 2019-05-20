'Game of Thrones' star Isaac Hempstead Wright slams petition to remake Season 8

“Game of Thrones” star Isaac Hempstead Wright was among the first cast members to respond to the petition to remake Season 8 of the show after fans gave it negative reviews.

[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will discuss the series finale of “Game of Thrones”]

Following the massively popular HBO series’ penultimate episode a Change.org petition emerged that’s gained more than 1.2 million signatures as of this writing.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition’s creator wrote. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Wright lambasted the idea behind the viral call to action.

“It's just absurd. I can't even fathom it. It's just ridiculous. (Laughs.) It's ridiculous that people think they can just demand a different ending because they don't like it. I have stupidly taken it quite personally, which obviously I shouldn't. In my opinion, it's a great ending,” he shared.

It’s easy for Wright to say that he loves the ending. The finale saw his character, Brandon Stark, be nominated to act as king. However, the petition’s real gripe was with Daenerys Targaryen turning mad in the final moments of the series’ penultimate episode.

“I think it's that this is a character everyone loves. Dany is a brilliant character who has done so many fabulous things and saved so many people,” the 20-year-old actor said. “People have complained there wasn't enough foreshadowing of that. But time upon time, she's demonstrated a capacity to be quite brutal.

Wright continued: “She's waited years and years to get over to Westeros and take what is hers. She's been delayed. She's had to fight an army of literal dead people. She nearly died. She's lost Jorah (Iain Glen), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and now the person she's deeply in love with isn't comfortable with her and he threatens the claim she's had for years. She's sick of it. She's pissed off and she's lost her mind. I don't think it's some plot twist to be shocking for the sake of shocking. I think it's a genuine character development.”

Wright isn’t the only cast member to respond to the petition directly. Jacob Anderson, who played Grey Worm on the show, called the petition “rude.”

“I think it's rude," Anderson said on “Good Morning America's” Strahan and Sara segment (via TV Guide). "I think obviously, the show feels to people like it belongs to them, and that's really good. I think it's really important when people take things into their heart. It means something to them. However, it doesn't [belong to them]."

