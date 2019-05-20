'Game of Thrones' counseling available for those mourning loss of show

For many “Game of Thrones” super fans, last night’s series finale felt more like losing a loved one than the end of a television show.

That’s why Bark.com, a U.K.-based social network that helps match users match with service providers (such as dog walkers), is offering “a specialized Game of Thrones counseling service” that promises to “help bereft fans seek support and get the help they need through this tough time.”

Grief-stricken fans have the opportunity to book with their “qualified” counselors for half- or full-hour sessions starting at 20 pounds (about $25 in U.S. currency). The professionals will help struggling viewers “digest their feelings and interpretation of the show, which could range from anger and confusion to sadness and grief.”

To anyone who’s ever lost a friend or family member, this might seem trivializing “grief,” but forlorn fans are making their suffering known on social media.

“Absolutely devastated Game of Thrones has finished. It were like losing a limb. #TheFinalEpisode,” tweets @jackkchall.

“Can we start a group therapy for all those who watched game of thrones?” adds @Aminmusaad_.

Take heart, dear fans, as this won’t be the last dispatch from Westeros: “A Song of Ice and Fire” author George R.R. Martin. He promises two more books — “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring” — in the fantasy book series.

Martin claims he’s been working on the sixth novel for the better part of a decade even though the HBO series departed from the books back in season five. Still, “Game of Thrones” show-runners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff were allegedly privy to Martin’s final vision.

“The major points of the ending will be things I told them five or six years ago,” Martin tells Rolling Stone.

A prequel series is currently filming in Belfast.

