Fans trying to log into Emmy Awards' ‘sad’ after-party with Jimmy Kimmel’s Zoom ID faced mixed results

Jimmy Kimmel called out a Zoom meeting ID at the end of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, which many fans attempted to attend.

The after-party meeting ID was 4599567155.

Several fans hoped to get into the event, but not all proved to be successful.

Some fans claimed that Kimmel’s Zoom meeting ID required a password, others said they used the password 459 but couldn’t get in because attendance was capped at 100 people and very few enjoyed the experience.

"Let me tell you the story of my 2 minutes in the #Emmys after party zoom....," one fan on Twitter wrote alongside a screenshot of random attendees.

“Looks like I’m not getting into the sad zoom afterparty,” a Twitter user said alongside a screenshot showing the need for a password.

Another person wrote: “Just tried to join the @TelevisionAcad #Emmys #SADZoom afterparty and figured out the code! However, full with 100 participants! You got me @jimmykimmel!”

“@jimmykimmel thanks for the Zoom after party ID (4599567155). You did however forget to give me the room passcode. I’ll wait........ #Emmys,” one fan tweeted patiently.

One person asked: “Who joining the sad Zoom after party? #Emmys”

Kimmel, 52, hosted this year’s ceremony from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., without any audience members.

While he delivered his opening monologue, footage of stars clapping played in the background.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was no live audience, no red carpet, no in-person pre-show events and no formal after-parties. Few celebrity presenters attended the show in person.

All of the stars participated in the event virtually, with some stars gathering with their castmates to tune in.