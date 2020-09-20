Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel face fire scare on stage at 2020 Emmy Awards

The stage was on fire at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

The show kicked off with a handful of jokes about coronavirus and the subsequent quarantine by host Jimmy Kimmel before he was joined on stage by Jennifer Aniston to present the award for best lead actress.

The bit began with Kimmel, 52, donning rubber gloves to douse the envelope containing the winner's name in a disinfectant spray.

To further the joke, they placed the envelope in a wastebasket and lit it on fire.

The "Friends" alum, 51, was handed a fire extinguisher and blasted the firey bin. The first blast didn't take, however, as the fire rose up again before Kimmel could retrieve the envelope, so she jumped to action again.

The star sprayed the envelope a third time as the comedian was using tongs to pull the slip from the bin.

Once the envelope was safely removed from the bin, the pair turned their attention back to the bit, but once again, flames rose from the wastebasket.

Quick on her feet, Aniston put out the fire once and for all.

Kimmel Tweeted after the ordeal.

"THANK GOD FOR JENNIFER ANISTON!" he said, sharing a photo of the star in action.

The bit came after Kimmel explained that each of the nominees will be at remote locations, such as their homes, and the winners would receive their awards in real-time.

Aniston is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her work in Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show."