Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Emmys
Published

Jennifer Aniston joined by Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at 2020 Emmys

'Roommates since 1994'

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 19Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

There was a mini "Friends" reunion at the 2020 Emmys with Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox joining Jennifer Aniston during her second bit at the award show Sunday evening.

Earlier in the night, Aniston helped Kimmel present an award but immediately rushed home for the announcement for her own category. Aniston was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her work in Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show."

When Kimmel, 52, checked in on Aniston, the 51-year-old actress replied: "I barely made it, but we're here."

JENNIFER ANISTON, JIMMY KIMMEL FACE FIRE SCARE ON STAGE AT 2020 EMMY AWARDS

Cox then appeared on the screen. "Courteney's there?" asked Kimmel. "Of course, I'm here. We live together," Cox, 56, replied.

"We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy," added Aniston, referencing when "Friends" first aired in September 1994.

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts &amp; Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Jimmy Kimmel, right, speaks with actors, from left, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. (The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP)

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts &amp; Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Jimmy Kimmel, right, speaks with actors, from left, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. (The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP)

Kudrow then joined in. "Unbelievable," said Kimmel. "Lisa Kudrow, you live there too?"

Kudrow, 57, gave a simple response: "Yeah, where else would I live?"

2020 CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS MISTAKE SEES 'THIS IS US' ACTOR'S AWARD ERRONEOUSLY ANNOUNCED FOR JASON BATEMAN

Not too long after, Jason Bateman -- who earlier in the evening crashed the Staples Center audience, but was told to leave by Kimmel due to the coronavirus pandemic -- joined the "Friends" co-stars.

"Oh, look who it is, the host with the most, rudeness! You call to kick me out of my own house, too, freak?" Bateman told Kimmel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aniston teased that Bateman, 51, is living with the stars "just until he goes off to college."

"By the way, you guys are killing it, this is so great!" Aniston said, before later adding: "We’ll be watching! Dinner’s ready, we’re DVRing it."

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment