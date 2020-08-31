Expand / Collapse search
Emma Roberts confirms she's expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

This is the first child for both actors

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Emma Roberts is pregnant with her first child.

The 29-year-old actress revealed on social media she is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund. The two were first spotted together in March 2019.

"Me...and my two favorite guys," Roberts captioned a photo on Instagram with two blue heart emojis. She cradled her bump as Hedlund, 35, wrapped his arm around her.

Her aunt, Oscar-winner Julia Roberts commented, "Love you."

While friend and new mom Lea Michele said, "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together."

The "Scream Queens" star and the "Triple Frontier" star have been spotted multiple times in New York and Los Angeles since their relationship started, but this is the first time either had said anything publicly about it.

Emma Roberts is radiant in red at the Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE LA 2018 event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

Roberts was previously engaged to "American Horror Story" star Evan Peters. They started dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of the indie movie “Adult World,” which premiered in 2013.

In 2013, the couple had some trouble when Roberts was arrested on domestic violence charges. Someone called the police to report a fight in the couple’s hotel room, TMZ reported. Peters elected not to press charges, according to MTV News.

In a joint statement, reps for the two addressed the incident.

Garrett Hedlund  (L) and Emma Roberts (R) are seen on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  (BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding. Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple is working together to move past it," the reps told Us Weekly at the time.

Peters proposed to Roberts five months after her arrest and the couple broke up twice  — once in 2015 and once in 2016 — before their most recent split in 2019.

Meanwhile, Hedlund previously dated actress Kirsten Dunst from 2011 to 2016.

Fox News' Ann W. Schmidt contributed to this report.

