Emma Roberts opens up about splitting from ex-fiancé Evan Peters

Emma Roberts is getting candid about her career, love life and past relationships.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up out about splitting from her ex-fiancé Evan Peters and the pain of loss.

“I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard,” the 28-year-old told Cosmopolitan magazine. “Losing something is hard.”

“I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle. When you’re low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you’re so scared of it ending," she added.

Roberts and Evans split in March after seven years together. They first met while filming the movie "Adult World" in 2013 and became engaged in January 2014.

The "American Horror Story" star admitted that having a public life is very difficult for her, especially with social media. "Growing up is hard," she told the magazine. "Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.”

Roberts sais she counts on her mom and friends to help her through difficult times. “I spend hours on the phone with my mom,” she admitted. “She’s the best because she puts everything into perspective. She’s never once judged me. I also have the best group of friends. They come over and we lay in bed or talk, watch TV, or read short stories to each other. We open a bottle of wine. To me that’s the best, whenever anything is going on — to have everyone come over and be together.”

Since their split, Roberts has been spotted out with a new love interest, "Triple Frontier" star Garrett Hedlund. The new couple was seen in New York City holding hands in late March and then again having dinner and kissing in Los Angeles.