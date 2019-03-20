Emma Roberts, Evan Peters allegedly split as ‘Scream Queens’ actress is seen with Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is moving on.

The “Scream Queens” actress and Evan Peters have reportedly broken off their engagement, just as Roberts appears to be dating Garrett Hedlund, Us Weekly reported on Wednesday.

Sources told the outlet that the “American Horror Story” co-stars had been heading towards a breakup after their 7-year relationship, but that it wasn’t a bad split. They are allegedly still friends.

The sources also said Peters has reportedly moved out.

To top off the news of her breakup, the 28-year-old actress was also seen with “Triple Frontier” actor Hedlund on Monday night. Someone who saw them told Us Weekly Hedlund had his arm around Roberts before they started holding hands.

Another source confirmed to the outlet that Roberts and Hedlund have recently started seeing each other casually. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” the source said.

Roberts and Peters started dating back in 2012. They met on the set of the indie movie “Adult World,” which premiered in 2013, and began their relationship after the filming had wrapped.

In 2013, the couple had some trouble when Roberts was arrested on domestic violence charges. Someone called the police to report a fight in the couple’s hotel room, TMZ reported.

Peters, known for his roles in the “X-Men” films, allegedly had a bloody nose and a bite mark when police arrived, and Roberts was soon arrested. They released her hours later because Peters elected not to press charges, according to MTV News.

In a joint statement, reps for the two addressed the incident.

"It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding. Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it," the reps told Us Weekly at the time.

Peters proposed to Roberts five months after her arrest and the couple broke up twice — once in 2015 and once in 2016 — before their most recent split.