Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Emily Ratajkowski
Published

Emily Ratajkowski shares NSFW photo of temporary tattoo: 'Wish I could tell you this was permanent'

The tattoo featured the model's nickname, 'emrata,' in cursive

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 24Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off some new ink -- albeit temporary.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old model took to Instagram to share a NSFW picture of her backside, which featured Ratajkowski's nickname, "emrata," in cursive.

"Wish I could tell you this was permanent," she captioned the snapshot.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI FLAUNTS HER BODY IN A BIKINI AT THE BEACH WHILE PROMOTING HER SWIMWEAR LINE

Emily Ratajkowski. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

Several of Ratajkowski's famous friends took to the comments section.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI DEBUTS NEW BLONDE HAIR

Model Shanina Shaik simply responded with heart-eyed and drooling emojis, while Lena Dunham left lightning bolt and fire emojis.

In addition to the temporary tattoo, Ratajkowski recently switched up her signature brunette locks, briefly dying it blonde before changing it back.

Ratajkowski shared a video of herself with her new 'do back in June. "BLONDE," she wrote in the caption, adding a "thank you" to hair care company Kérastase. Per Harper's Bazaar, she's a spokesmodel for the brand.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Ratajkowski's pals were in favor of the look, some of her fans were already missing her brunette hue.

However, just one month later Ratajkowski shared a picture of herself rocking her signature style.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment