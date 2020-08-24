Emily Ratajkowski shares NSFW photo of temporary tattoo: 'Wish I could tell you this was permanent'

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off some new ink -- albeit temporary.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old model took to Instagram to share a NSFW picture of her backside, which featured Ratajkowski's nickname, "emrata," in cursive.

"Wish I could tell you this was permanent," she captioned the snapshot.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI FLAUNTS HER BODY IN A BIKINI AT THE BEACH WHILE PROMOTING HER SWIMWEAR LINE

Several of Ratajkowski's famous friends took to the comments section.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI DEBUTS NEW BLONDE HAIR

Model Shanina Shaik simply responded with heart-eyed and drooling emojis, while Lena Dunham left lightning bolt and fire emojis.

In addition to the temporary tattoo, Ratajkowski recently switched up her signature brunette locks, briefly dying it blonde before changing it back.

Ratajkowski shared a video of herself with her new 'do back in June. "BLONDE," she wrote in the caption, adding a "thank you" to hair care company Kérastase. Per Harper's Bazaar, she's a spokesmodel for the brand.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Ratajkowski's pals were in favor of the look, some of her fans were already missing her brunette hue.

However, just one month later Ratajkowski shared a picture of herself rocking her signature style.