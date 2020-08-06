Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her body in a bikini at the beach while promoting her swimwear line

Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning in a bikini during her recent beach trip.

The model, 29, wore a teal swimsuit as she laid on a beach blanket. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a necklace that had her dog’s name, Colombo.

Ratajkowski simply captioned the photo by tagging her swimwear line, Inamorata.

“Unreal,” fellow model Bella Hadid commented.

Actress Cara Santana said, “Serving BODY.”

Ratajkowski also shared a photo in the same bikini top, except she put on jeans to go for a bike ride.

“Ridin around n gettin it,” she captioned the post.

The model’s latest photos come two weeks after she returned to her natural brunette hair from blonde tresses. “Bye blondie it’s been fun,” she said in a past post.

“The blonde hair was so hot though! Either way, hottest girl on the Internet,” one fan said.

“Em literally looks hot with anything it’s her superpower,” another fan said in support.

Other fans, however, were eager for her to get back to her brunette style. “Much hotter with dark hair,” a fan said. Another remarked, “Yasss I can’t wait to see the change.”

Despite promoting her bombshell looks, Ratajkowski confessed there's much more to her life than Instagram.

"I think that sometimes people think they know everything about me. 'Oh, we know all about your dog...' or 'We see your husband...' But that's not really who I am. It's a magazine or it's an editorial, you know?" she previously told British GQ.

The Inamorata founder went on to share that she's "proud" that she's protected herself being while "privately figuring out who the f**k I am."

