Emily Ratajkowski says ab photos would ‘stir up’ controversy: ‘Almost didn’t post this’

Emily Ratajkowski admitted she "almost didn't post" photos from the CFDA Fashion Awards because she knew her abs showing would "stir up" controversy.

Ratajkowski, 30, finally shared photos from the event, which occurred earlier this month on Nov. 10, to her Instagram in a post Wednesday.

The model wore an outfit designed by the brand Miu Miu. Ratajkowski paired a cropped sweater layered over a collared shirt with a long navy skirt.

"Almost didn’t post this bc I knew the controversy it would stir up but hey it’s my body and I’m not going to lean into the shaming!" she captioned the two photos from the event.

She ended her caption with, "God bless!"

Ratajkowski's post follows the release of her first book, "My Body." The book, which is a group of personal essays written by the model, explores Ratajkowski's evolving understanding of the commodification of the female body.

"Whatever influence and status I've gained were only granted to me because I appealed to men," Ratajkowski wrote in the introduction of her book. "My position brought me in close proximity to wealth and power and brought me some autonomy, but it hasn't resulted in true empowerment.

"That's something I've gained only now, having written these essays and given voice to what I've thought and experienced."

The model isn't a stranger to sharing photos of her body online. She continuously posts in bathing suits to promote her swimwear line, Inamorata, and also posed nude while pregnant with her first child.

Ratajkowski was 20 weeks pregnant at the time.