Emily Ratajkowski didn't want Robin Thicke allegations to be a 'gotcha moment'

Emily Ratajkowski is expanding on why she recently opened up about her alleged experience with Robin Thicke in 2013.

Last month, Ratajkowski, 30, accused Thicke of groping her while filming the music video for the song "Blurred Lines" in her new book, "My Body."

Ratajkowski said she hadn't previously talked about the incident "because for so long [she] talked about how that video had been so empowering and how [she] felt so great" during an interview with People magazine.

"And that's still true," she added. "I had a lot of fun on that set, especially since I was 21 and compared to other jobs I was doing at that point, it was a really good time. I was surrounded by women."

Ratajkowski believes the incident says "so much" about the "power dynamics" of the set despite being surrounded by women.

"And then this one thing happened, and I think that it says so much about power dynamics and all these amazing women who were there, none of us really were in a position to do anything to protect each other, and that's why I told that story."

For Ratajkowski, coming forward with her allegations wasn't intended to be "a 'gotcha' moment" for Thicke, but an opportunity for her to talk about her own personal experience, People magazine reported.

Her book "My Body" is about "our culture in general and about how women and men, and I include myself in this, have been complicit in situations like that," Ratajkowski said, according to the outlet.

Earlier this week, Ratajkowski also revealed that she hasn't spoken to Thicke since working with him on the music video, reportedly claiming he's had her blocked on social media since then.

"I actually haven’t [spoken to him]," Ratajkowski said on Tuesday's episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, according to Us Weekly.

She went on to add that she doesn't "believe in canceling someone."

"I’m sure that Robin Thicke has a lot of wonderful things about him," Ratajkowski said. "I don’t believe in good guys and bad guys. I think that our world needs to understand that we live in a culture that allows for men to feel like they can behave a certain way. It doesn’t mean that just because this person did this one thing or didn’t do that one thing, they’re good or bad."

In a previous interview, Ratajkowski admitted she didn't think she'd have become famous if she had spoken out after the alleged groping occurred.

"I was an unknown model and if I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today; I would not be famous," she told People magazine.

However, she noted at the time, now that she has some clout, her perspective on the matter has changed. Now she hopes that fans will be able to learn from her various experiences.

Thicke has not publicly commented on the allegations. A rep for Thicke did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.