Emily Ratajkowski poses nude as she shares 'new body’ after pregnancy announcement: ‘20 weeks’

Emily Ratajkowski is becoming much more familiar with her body in pregnancy.

The actress and social media maven announced on Monday she and husband Sabastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child together and Ratajkowski shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday in which she expressed acceptance of her “new body.”

"20 weeks," Ratajkowski captioned the photo in which she stands nearly nude in front of a mirror – a pair of white and black socks as her only article of clothing.

The 29-year-old model added that she’s “getting to know” her ever-changing self as she comes into motherhood and wrote in Vogue magazine in their latest digital cover issue that she has no plans of learning the gender of her child in the meantime.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?'" she wrote. "We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this."

She clarified her stance, writing in the issue that their decision to remain unabashed to their child’s potential gender is both “wondrous” and “terrifying.”

"There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly." Ratajkowski wrote. "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?

She added that the concept of their approach leaves them “helpless and humbled.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married in February 2018.

The activist and bikini designer announced the news on Instagram that they had wed in a New York City courthouse after only a few months of dating.