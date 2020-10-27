Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Emily Ratajkowski
Published

Emily Ratajkowski poses nude as she shares 'new body’ after pregnancy announcement: ‘20 weeks’

The activist and bikini designer announced her pregnancy on Oct. 26

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 27Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Emily Ratajkowski is becoming much more familiar with her body in pregnancy.

The actress and social media maven announced on Monday she and husband Sabastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child together and Ratajkowski shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday in which she expressed acceptance of her “new body.”

"20 weeks," Ratajkowski captioned the photo in which she stands nearly nude in front of a mirror – a pair of white and black socks as her only article of clothing.

The 29-year-old model added that she’s “getting to know” her ever-changing self as she comes into motherhood and wrote in Vogue magazine in their latest digital cover issue that she has no plans of learning the gender of her child in the meantime.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ACCUSES PHOTOGRAPHER OF SEXUAL ASSAULT IN 2012

"When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?'" she wrote. "We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this."

She clarified her stance, writing in the issue that their decision to remain unabashed to their child’s potential gender is both “wondrous” and “terrifying.”

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SAYS THE BOMBSHELL MODEL YOU SEE IN MAGAZINES IS 'NOT WHO I REALLY AM'

"There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly." Ratajkowski wrote. "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?

She added that the concept of their approach leaves them “helpless and humbled.”

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard say they have no plans of learning the gender of their child until age 18.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard say they have no plans of learning the gender of their child until age 18. (Getty)

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married in February 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The activist and bikini designer announced the news on Instagram that they had wed in a New York City courthouse after only a few months of dating.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

On Our Radar