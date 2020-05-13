Elon Musk calls 'Jeopardy!' champ Ken Jennings a 'knucklehead' over 'arrest' joke

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"Twitter feuds for $200, Alex."

"This auto-manufacturer CEO fired back on Twitter on Tuesday after 'Jeopardy!' superstar Ken Jennings cracked a joke at his expense."

"Who is Tesla's Elon Musk?"

Correct. Musk called Jennings a “knucklehead” after Jennings joked that authorities in California should arrest Musk for reopening his auto plant in Fremont without permission from Alameda County officials.

Musk had tweeted Monday, “I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

Jennings soon responded: “Can’t believe I’m actually agreeing with Elon Musk, but he is absolutely correct: please arrest Elon Musk."

Muslk fired back Tuesday.

“All other car companies are allowed to manufacture *except* Tesla, you knucklehead,” Musk wrote. “No wonder you got crushed by a computer the size of a pizza box.

The reference was to Jennings' 2011 loss during a faceoff with an IBM supercomputer named Watson, according to The Wrap.

The Alameda County Public Health Department said Monday that Tesla had gone beyond the minimum allowed operations, which opened Musk up to a potential misdemeanor charge and either 90 days in jail or a fine of $1,000 per day.

The Fremont Police Department, which would be the agency to enforce the law, told San Francisco radio station KGO-AM on Tuesday it had no intention of arresting Musk.

This year, Jennings beat out fellow champions Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer in the “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” tournament.

As of late Tuesday, the Tesla plant was still operating and Musk had not been arrested.