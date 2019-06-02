Ellen Page poses topless for Pride Month with wife Emma Portner

Ellen Page marked Pride Month in a series of topless Instagram photos with her wife, Emma Portner.

The spouses posed in a black and white photo that showed them about to kiss.

"HAPPY PRIDE!!!" Page, 34, captioned the snap. "Sending love."

ELLEN PAGE SAYS SHE WAS WARNED ABOUT HER SEXUALITY, WAS TOLD NOT TO LET ANYONE KNOW SHE WAS GAY

ELLEN PAGE SLAMS CHRIS PRATT OVER HIS ALLEGEDLY ANTI-LGBTQ CHURCH TIES

It's not the first time the "Juno" star has appeared topless on social media with Portner, 24.

Portner, a former dance teacher, posted two similar series of snapshots on her Instagram account in April, writing on one, "I'm just so grateful to love you. Most inspiring force." In another she captioned it simply, "I love my wife."

CHRIS PRATT SLAMS ELLEN PAGE'S CLAIM THAT HIS CHURCH IS HOMOPHOBIC

Page previously gushed to The Balance of her marriage, “I feel different in the sense that I just love it so much. She’s the love of my life and I don’t really have a word for it other than this brand new, all-encompassing feeling that ... I guess it just feels really grounding and really beautiful. Absolutely I’ve been in love before, and this was definitely a very different new kind and new form, clearly.”

ELLEN PAGE SPEAKS OUT ON JUSSIE SMOLLETT CONTROVERSY

DOES ELLEN PAGE OWE MIKE PENCE AN APOLOGY?

Page came out in 2014 with a rousing speech that earned her a standing ovation at a Human Rights Campaign conference in Las Vegas.

“I’m here today because I am gay and because maybe I can make a difference to help others have an easier and more hopeful time,” she said in the speech, which has been viewed more than 5 million times on YouTube. “I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. I’m standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain.”

She married Portner in 2018 after six months of dating.

ELLEN PAGE SAYS BRETT RATNER OUTED HER

She told The Balance that since coming out, she's felt an enormous sense of relief.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I still feel like I’m just becoming able to be who I am and feel comfortable in my body. The difference I felt physically after coming out was just like… you’d have to feel it to believe it.”