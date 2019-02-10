Chris Pratt slammed by Ellen Page for attending ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ’ church

Ellen Page slammed Chris Pratt for attending a church she claimed is “infamously anti-LGBTQ” and doubled down on her comments on Saturday.

Page’s criticism came after Pratt appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and talked about being religious and completing a 21-day fast inspired by the Biblical Prophet Daniel. “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” actor is known to attend Hillsong Church, a megachurch founded in Australia but which has locations in New York City and Los Angeles, Variety reported.

Following Pratt’s appearance on the late-night show, Page took to Twitter to criticize Pratt for attending the church.

“Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?” She tweeted along with a Hollywood Reporter article about Pratt’s interview.

On Saturday Page, who came out as gay during a 2014 speech in Las Vegas at a conference for the Human Rights Campaign, doubled down on her comment against Pratt and said the actor should “try and listen” to the LGBTQ community.

“If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed,” the 31-year-old actress tweeted Saturday. “Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all.”

She said in another tweet, “If lgbtq+ people are expressing their pain, their trauma, their experiences … maybe just try and listen? Open your heart, stop being defensive and have compassion. It’s a beautiful and life changing feeling, empathy. Much love truly to all.”

Hillsong Church is popular among celebrities, including Justin Bieber. Senior pastor Brian Houston previously said in a 2015 statement that the church does “not affirm a gay lifestyle.”

“We do not affirm a gay lifestyle and because of this we do not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid,” he said in a post on the church’s website. “I recognize this one statement alone is upsetting to people on both sides of this discussion, which points to the complexity of the issue for churches all over the world.”

He said that he loves and accepts “people on a personal level.”

“Everyone is welcome at Hillsong church except for known predators, those who are disruptive, or those who have adversarial agendas,” he said, adding that gay people are welcomed at the church but cannot pursue a leadership role.

Page has been outspoken about LGBTQ issues and recently spoke out against the attack on “Empire” star Jussie Smollett.