Ellen DeGeneres to sit down with Oprah Winfrey, discuss talk show ending: ‘It’s the start of a new chapter’

Ellen DeGeneres revealed she would be ending her daytime talk show when season 19 comes to an end in 2022 and now the comedian will sit down with Oprah Winfrey on May 13 to explain her decision to move on from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

DeGeneres, 63, had been dealing with compounding turbulences over the past year in which the talk show host was exposed for alleged workplace behavior that created a toxic environment for her employees which was a large component in a severe drop in viewership.

She explained to The Hollywood Reporter her decision to tap Winfrey as her conversation counterpart to further discuss the show’s ending.

"I haven’t asked her advice yet but I’m sure she’s going to say exactly what my agent did, ‘Sit still for a while and figure it out,’ said DeGeneres. "But look at her. She stopped and she didn’t have to do anything again and she’s done a tremendous amount since then."

'ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW' ‘PARTED WAYS’ WITH 3 EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS IN THE WAKE OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

Added the funnywoman: "So, I don’t look at this as the end at all. It’s the start of a new chapter and hopefully my fans will go with me wherever I go. That being said, if I never do anything else ever again, I’m so proud of what this show stood for and still stands for and what we’ve made it through."

In explaining the details behind the ultimate decision to pull the plug on her show, DeGeneres told the publication that she simply didn’t feel challenged enough anymore by the show.

ELLEN DEGENERES SAYS PORTIA DE ROSSI WAS HER 'ROCK' DURING TOXIC WORK ENVIRONMENT SCANDAL: 'SHE KEPT ME GOING'

"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore," she said.

Per Nielsen's ratings in March, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" lost over 1 million viewers over the course of the show’s current season.

According to Nielsen, the Season 18 premiere had the highest ratings of any season opener in the last four years for "Ellen." However, over the last six months, the show has averaged 1.5 million viewers.

A source told the Daily Mail that the show’s ratings have "been truly appalling" since the reports emerged of a toxic workplace allegedly created by DeGeneres.

ELLEN DEGENERES' BODYGUARD AT 2014 OSCARS BACKS UP NOT-SO-NICE ALLEGATIONS: 'SHE'S COLD'

"She’s promised one more season after this one and will exit at the end of the 2021/2022 season," they said. "The ratings have tanked and have been truly appalling this year and Ellen knows her time is up."

"The show has bled viewers since the toxic environment around Ellen and her show was made public," added the insider.

The program’s latest season kicked off in September 2020 with an apology from the comedian about claims of a toxic workplace that marred the show over the summer.

"I learned that things happen here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said on the show at the time . "I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added: "This is 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' I am Ellen DeGeneres. My name is there, my name is there, my name is on underwear," the host joked. "We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter."

In August 2020, Fox News learned three producers of the talk show were ousted after a number of employees voiced sexual misconduct claims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

" Ellen " staff was given the news during a virtual meeting, which was led by DeGeneres, sources told Fox News at the time.

Fox News; Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.