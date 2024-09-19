Elle King doesn't regret sharing trauma of 'toxic' relationship with dad Rob Schneider: 'My truth'

Rob Schneider's daughter, Elle King, wasn't trying to ruffle any feathers when she revealed details of her challenging relationship with her dad.

King, 35, shared last month that she would go "four or five years without talking to" her father, while chatting with Jelly Roll's wife , Bunnie XO, on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. In addition, she discussed a few of the "toxic and very silly" situations she experienced as a child.

The country singer never expected that her conversation with Bunnie XO would spark any interest in her family, but she also didn't regret sharing stories of her childhood.

"I never in a million years thought that that was going to go viral. I was just speaking about my childhood and about my truth," King told People magazine. "I was not trying to hurt him."

She added, "A lot of people said, 'How could she say that about her family?' and 'Everything needs to be behind closed doors.' No, it doesn't. Sometimes you have to just say things and get them off your chest so that you don't have to carry it for the rest of your life."

While Schneider offered a public apology following the release of the podcast episode, King said that it doesn't mean anything.

"Your dad is one of my childhood crushes," Bunnie told King last month of the "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" actor. King described her relationship with her father as having a unique ebb and flow: "I put out my record, and people finally started asking about my dad," she said. "My dad called me, and was like, ‘Don’t f---ing talk about me in the press.'"

She remembered, "If I would ever spend a summer with my dad, it would be on a movie set. I would just get lost in the shuffle. If I ever messed up a shot, if I ever was talking, like, I would get in f---ing trouble."

Bunnie asked, "Did you ever feel like you guys could connect?" King said, "Not till I was much, much older."

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer recalled, "I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp, and then I got in trouble one year, because I sprained my ankle, and I didn't lose any weight."

She added, "Very toxic and very silly."

In another excerpt, King remembered, "I had already started getting tattooed, and it was like 108 degrees, so I was having to wear sweaters, because my dad was very anti-tattoos or like any form of self-expression that differed from what he wanted.

"I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. You're talking out your a--, and you're talking sh-- about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights, and it's like . . . get f---ed. I want to use this opportunity to say I disagree. I do not agree with what he says."

Bunnie chimed in to ask, "Did your dad ever try to help you?" to which Elle said, "No, he never helped me. I never wanted his help."

"He also didn't have a very good reputation. I don't want to be associated with him. He's just not nice. You can want someone to change so much; you can't control anyone else's actions. You can't control people's feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings, and sometimes I f---ing boil up, and I boil over and I f---ing bust my lid.

"You try every different angle. I would try letters. I would try soft. I would try yelling . . . my dad forgot about every single birthday. I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school, and they brought me cupcakes, and I came home, and my dad forgot my birthday," she added.