Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dolly Parton

Elle King struggled with a ‘high level of pain’ at drunken Dolly Parton birthday tribute performance

Dolly Parton's birthday celebration was in January at the Grand Ole Opry

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 7 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

After Elle King faced the music during her drunken performance at Dolly Parton's 78th birthday celebration at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, the singer is opening up about her healing process.

The "Ex’s & Oh’s" singer admitted she experienced a "high level of pain" and was struggling on stage at the time. 

"After everything that happened in January, I went to a different type of therapeutic program," King explained on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast. 

ELLE KING'S DOLLY PARTON DISASTER TOPS COUNTRY MUSIC'S EMBARRASSING ON-STAGE MOMENTS

Elle King in a pink outfit sings into the microphone inset a photo of Dolly Parton singing with orange pants and a white top

Elle King was heavily scrutinized for her tribute performance to Dolly Parton at the Grand Ole Opry in honor of Parton's 78th birthday. (Getty Images)

"I was very sad, and nobody really knows what I was going through behind closed doors. … I just took that as … if it wasn't this, it's going to be something else."

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old singer sparked backlash after she fumbled lyrics, cursed at the audience and admitted she was "hammered" during a tribute to Parton at the famed music venue.

"I've had to heal and deal … go through things," she added. "Ultimately, like, I couldn't go on living my life or even staying in the situation that I had been going through.

"I couldn't continue to be existing in that high level of pain that I was going through at the time."

Elle King at the Grammys

King admitted she was in "pain" during the Dolly Parton tribute concert that earned her backlash. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

During King’s healing journey, the singer said she found "a silver lining" and is a "different person" following the tumultuous incident.

"I waited to talk about everything until I had better footing," she shared. 

In May, King spoke out for the first time about the drunken performance. 

Elle King in a black leather jacket playing the banjo on stage

Elle King regretfully had to cancel some of her concerts after the incident. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

"I had been going through something very heavy and traumatic in my life at the time," she confessed on the "Dear Chelsea" podcast.

"And that day was a really big day dealing with what I was going through, and that I’m still going through, and I suffer from severe PTSD," King said.

"I hadn't eaten, I hadn't slept in days and I was really overwhelmed. I was like a shell of myself."

Side by side photos of Elle King and Dolly Parton

Elle King addressed the audience during her Dolly Parton birthday tribute performance, saying, "Hi, my name is Elle King. I’m f---ing hammered." (Getty Images)

King explained to podcast host Chelsea Handler she drank too much between performances.

"I take one shot too many, and I'm just not there in my body. I'm not there," King said. 

ELLE KING POSTPONES CONCERT AFTER DOLLY PARTON TRIBUTE DISASTER AT GRAND OLE OPRY

"I don't even remember what I said. I know now what I said. I said, 'I'm Elle King, and I'm f---ing hammered.' And I got the curtain dropped on me.

"Then, I just get flashes of this. And I was totally 100% disassociated. Cut to the dressing room. Me on the floor, just sobbing."

Elle King performing onstage with microphone

King previously said she drank too much between performances. ( Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

At the time, the Grand Ole Opry issued an apology on X, saying, "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance."

Parton previously addressed the issue in an interview with Extra, telling the outlet, "Elle is really a great artist. She’s a great girl, and she’s been going through a lot of hard things lately.

Dolly Parton in a black jacket sings on stage and looks out

Parton previously addressed the issue in an interview, saying, "Elle is really a great artist. … She just had a little too much to drink." (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

"She just had a little too much to drink. So, let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, 'cause she felt worse than anyone ever could."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

King postponed a series of shows after the incident, returning to the stage at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, in March. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending