ENTERTAINMENT

Rob Schneider isn't interested in doing 'socially acceptable' comedy

Rob Schneider's daughter is singer Elle King

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Rob Schneider expects RFK Jr. to back Trump: Democrats 'squished democracy' Video

Rob Schneider expects RFK Jr. to back Trump: Democrats 'squished democracy'

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider discusses free speech, the DNC's message and his upcoming book, 'You Can Do It!'

Rob Schneider is defending his comedy after being asked to end his set early during a fundraiser in June.

Audience members at a fundraiser for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation in Canada left in protest, many of them "yelling" at Schneider for what they considered to be controversial remarks.

The comedian (who is also singer Elle King's father) believes that that kind of disapproval is an indication he's "doing it right."

ROB SCHNEIDER SAYS 'SNL' WAS 'OVER' AFTER KATE MCKINNON'S PERFORMANCE OF 'HALLELUJAH' AS HILLARY CLINTON

Rob Schneider in a top hat and navy suit performs on stage

Rob Schneider says, "free speech is the speech that challenges you." (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

"The thing about free speech is, free speech is all speech. Free speech isn’t for the nice stuff. It isn’t for the socially acceptable stuff. Free speech is the speech that challenges you," he told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his pal Adam Sandler's Netflix comedy special in New York.

"Free speech is the not-nice stuff. Easy speech or speech that’s acceptable to everybody doesn’t need any protection. I’m there to challenge the audience," he explained.

Dan Bulla in a black suit and tie smiles on the carpet next to Ronald Bronstein in a blue button down shirt and jeans next to Adam Sandler in a yellow patterned shirt next to Josh Safdie in a striped black and white shirt and black suit next to Rob Schneider in a matching blue suit and top hat

Rob Schneider was one of Adam Sandler's many friends who supported him at the premiere of his new Netflix comedy special, "Adam Sandler: Love You." He's pictured with Dan Bulla, Ronald Bronstein, Adam Sandler and Josh Safdie (L-R). (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Schneider, argued that "challenging" comedy is what indicates if you're successful or not.

"People get upset about things now. And that’s OK," Schneider added. "I think the more challenging the comedy is and society is, the more interesting the stand-up and art is going to be." 

"When everything’s smooth, art is boring. So the ’90s could have been kind of boring, but this is a good time now, and it’s a challenging time."

Rob Schneider in a dark navy jacket and printed blue shirt sitting on a chair

Rob Schneider doesn't regret anything about the Canadian fundraiser incident. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Schneider also talked to the outlet about how "lovely" it is that Sandler, his friend and fellow comedian, "always includes me." He told The Hollywood Reporter Sandler called him, asked him to "come out here," and "the next thing you know" Schneider was performing with him for his "Love You" comedy special.

Sandler and Schneider have co-starred in a number of movies together over the years, including "Grown Ups," "The Waterboy," and "Big Daddy."

David Spade, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Rob Schneider attend the premiere of "Grown Ups"

(L-R) David Spade, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Rob Schneider attend the premiere of "Grown Ups" in 2010. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

