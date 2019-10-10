Elizabeth Olsen 'forgot' she auditioned for 'Game of Thrones': 'It was that bad'

Elizabeth Olsen could have been the Mother of Dragons.

On Thursday, the "Avengers" star appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she chatted about her bid to be in "Game of Thrones" as Daenerys Targaryen.

“[I auditioned] for Khaleesi, but I also forgot that I auditioned for it,” Olsen, 30, confessed. “Someone had asked like about a terrible audition experience – a journalist .... and I was like: ‘I actually really love auditioning, I can’t really think of anything. … Oh! Right! I auditioned for "Game of Thrones."'”

The actress went on to share details about the audition, noting that she was "in the smallest room" and "reading with the casting director."

"They didn't have a reader and that was the furthest I ever got," Olsen explained. "It was that bad!"

When asked by Ripa, 49, and Seacrest, 44, if Olsen is "aware" when an audition is bad, Olsen immediately admitted that when it came to the role for the hit HBO series, she did.

"Yeah. It was horrible," she revealed. "This is uncomfortable for me. I'm sure it's awkward for [the casting director]. Like no one's gonna enjoy this experience."

Olsen previously addressed the audition earlier this year in an interview with Vulture. “When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning. And I auditioned for Khaleesi," she said, adding that it was the "most awkward audition" she's ever had.

In July, it was announced that Olsen will star in the upcoming Disney+ show "WandaVision" in 2021.

And the Mother of Dragons? She was played by Emilia Clarke through the entirety of the "Game of Thrones" run.