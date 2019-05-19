Elizabeth Olsen auditioned for Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones'

Could you imagine the Scarlet Witch as the Mother of Dragons?

"Avengers" star Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones" before the iconic part went to Emilia Clarke.

“When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning. And I auditioned for Khaleesi," Olsen, 30, told Vulture in an interview published Saturday.

Calling it the "most awkward audition" she's ever had, Olsen said she was told to audition with a monologue from Season 1 of the HBO smash.

“[The scene was from] after she just burned. And she’s making this speech to thousands of people about how she’s their queen," Olsen recalled.

"They didn’t know if they wanted a British accent or not, so you did it in both," she added. "It was terrible. Anytime someone says, ‘Bad audition story,’ that’s one I remember.”

Though she didn't get the role, Olsen still loves the show — especially Jon Snow.

“I’m just so deep in 'Game of Thrones' that all I can think about is Kit Harington,” she confessed. “I mean, he’s just brainwashed me.”