Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing's son Damian thanks fans for 'love and support' following father's death

Damian Hurley, son of Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing, is thanking his fans during his time of grief.

Bing, a Hollywood producer and financier, was pronounced dead on June 22 after jumping from a building, dying of multiple blunt force trauma.

Now, his 18-year-old son is offering thanks to his fans that have supported him.

Hurley's first message came the day after Bing's death.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," wrote the young model alongside a photo of a sunset. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

A second post from Hurley came on Saturday, once again expressing his gratefulness for his supporters.

The photo attached to the post was of Hurley, standing in front of a large bouquet of white flowers.

"I’d like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days," read the caption. "Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time."

Hurley's famous mother also paid tribute to her ex-husband after his untimely death.

The 55-year-old actress shared a handful of photos of herself with Bing, both of them wearing smiles while cuddling up together.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," she wrote in the caption. "Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

Hurley and Bing dated in the early 2000s.