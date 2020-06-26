Rapper Huey dead at 32 from a gunshot wound

Rapper Huey, best known for the track “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” was fatally shot Thursday in Missouri. He was 32.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Department confirmed to Fox News that Huey, whose real name was Lawrence Franks Jr., was shot and killed outside of a home in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Kinloch, Mo.

Police received the call that a man had entered a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.