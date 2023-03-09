Elizabeth Hurley confesses raising son helped launch her bikini business

Elizabeth Hurley is a woman of many talents, including modeling, acting and being a proud parent to her son.

The 57-year-old British actress revealed how motherhood changed her life for good.

While raising her now-20-year-old son Damian, Hurley candidly discussed how she discovered her passion for old hobbies amid her successful acting career.

"I was in my mid-30s when I had my son, so had been out in the big, bad world for some time already and therefore felt fine with taking nearly eight years off from filming, so I could stay home with him," she said during an interview with Hello Magazine.

"During that time, I started my swimwear business, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, moved to the country and fell in love with gardening again."

When she’s not dealing with the pressures of being in the spotlight, Hurley noted that gardening and spending time with her son help her maintain a balanced mindset.

"Being in the spotlight has its ups and down. I'm grateful for the ups and try to get through the downs as gracefully as possible," she continued.

"Luckily, I spend as much time as possible in my garden at home in the country, which always helps me put things in perspective. My son prefers the country, too."

Meanwhile, the "Bedazzled" star spilled her secrets about being confident.

"Having a sense of achievement make us all feel better," the successful actress pointed out.

With the success of her swimwear collection, Hurley additionally touched on the topic of her risqué bikini photos.

"I have a business to run and bikinis to sell. There's not that much more to it than that. If I sold cans of soup, you’d see an awful lot of pictures of me stirring pots at my stove."

The mother-of-one shared her son with the late American businessman Steve Bing. Bing died in June 2020.

As the "Austin Powers" star raised her son, she added that she aimed to set a good example for Damian.

"I believe in leading by example. My son has seen me be entirely independent and forge my own way his entire life."



As Damian followed in his mother’s acting footsteps at a young age, Hurley discussed the most recent project she’s working on.

"I just produced a movie called ‘Strictly Confidential,’ which was written and directed by Damian," she remarked.

"He started making mini-movies when he was very young . . . most of them starring me and other kind family friends . . . and I always promised him that I would be in his first real project, so I have a supporting role in this, too."