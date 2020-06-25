Elizabeth Hurley's ex Steve Bing struggled with depression before committing suicide: reports

Elizabeth Hurley's ex Steve Bing was battling mental health issues before taking his own life, according to reports.

The film producer and wealthy financier died by suicide on Monday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed. He was 55.

Bing was the father of Hurley's 18-year-old son Damian. A source told People that the late producer had "a long battle with depression" prior to his death.

Page Six also reported that Bing had been going through a "dark time for years." The outlet quoted one anonymous pal of Bing's who said he discussed dealing with bipolar disorder.

The friend added that Bing also had a drug problem but it was ultimately his mental health struggles that "tormented" him.

"He didn't have a strong relationship with his kids, and he was sad about that," the pal further claimed.

Bing also had another child, Kira, with professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

According to Page Six, a second source said Bing recently sold some of his assets, including his home and a jet.

Hurley shared an emotional tribute to Bing on Instagram early Tuesday, writing that they had recently reconnected.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our time together was happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter," Hurley's heartbreaking tribute began.

"In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages," Hurley concluded underneath a slideshow of photos of them together.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Monday that authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 50s who fell to his death from his Los Angeles, Calif. apartment building. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed Bing's identity the following day.

At the age of 18, Bing inherited an estimated $600 million from his grandfather, Leo S. Bing, a real estate developer, which led him to drop out of Stanford University and use the money to invest in Hollywood.

In 2009, Bing paid for the flight that carried Clinton and American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee home from North Korea, according to Deadline.