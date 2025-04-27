Elizabeth Hurley embraces country life with Billy Ray Cyrus in new romantic snaps

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley leaned into Billy Ray Cyrus' country roots one week after the couple went Instagram official.

Cyrus, 63, wrapped his arms around his new girlfriend in a series of photos shared on social media Sunday.

The "Austin Powers" actress appeared to be smitten with the country musician as they toured his Tennessee ranch together in an all-terrain vehicle.

Hurley, 59, looked completely at ease wearing a sheer white blouse and blue jeans as she posed for photos with the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer.

She added his 2009 song, "Back to Tennessee," to the post, a song which was released with the film, "Hannah Montana: The Movie."

Cyrus sings about leaving "fancy cars and diamond rings" behind to return to what he loves back at home, and his Tennessee roots.

"All this time I was chasing after dreams, it was right in front of me, I was lost without her," the lyrics state. "I'm on the road now, I know just what I need, to find my way back to Tennessee."

He continued, "I'm coming home now, to Southern, is so sweet, and find my way back to you and me, find my way back to Tennessee."

Cyrus debuted his new song "Ask (Honor Song)" on Friday, and told "The Ty Bentli Show" that their blossoming relationship is a gift from God, and he's the happiest he's been with his new romance.

"It's just been beautiful," Cyrus said, noting there are "no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son. I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy."

The former co-stars reconnected over text, with Hurley making the first move nearly two years after they worked on the 2022 film "Christmas in Paradise."

"We did very few scenes together, but the couple times we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there that felt … we just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn't laughing a lot. And I found out the oddest thing," he said of Hurley.

"I've obviously, I know all about her life and career and me, a kid from Flatwoods, Kentucky, going to sit and pretend I'm an actor with Elizabeth Hurley knowing that, wait, how did this happen? And the oddest part was first how much we laughed."

Cyrus was in the throes of divorce from his third wife, Firerose, when Hurley contacted him unexpectedly after not communicating for more than two years.

"I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point, it was like, ‘You can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you,’" Cyrus said. "And, in this moment, this hand kind of reached out in a text message, not a physical hand, as in the one you saw in the picture. That'd be good. A friend reached out."

At the time, he "didn't even know the number" of the person who sent him a text along the lines of, "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner."

"So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most," Cyrus said. "This friend that made me laugh.