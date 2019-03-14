Elizabeth Hurley, 53, dons ‘aquamarine’ bikini in latest racy post

Elizabeth Hurley is once again sporting a bikini on Instagram, sharing her latest look with followers on Thursday.

The 53-year-old British model and actress donned a shimmering “aquamarine” two-piece bathing suit in the snapshot.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, ROCKS ENVIABLE BODY IN A ‘HONEY’ BIKINI

Posing in front of a natural backdrop, Hurley paired the bikini with a color-matched robe.

“Soft light & a sparkly bikini,” the star wrote beside the photo with the hashtag #newcollection. She also tagged the Instagram page for her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hurley has frequently taken to social media while modeling looks from her collection, including an Instagram post last week that showed her in a bright yellow bikini.

Hurley launched the London-based swimwear line in 2005.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.