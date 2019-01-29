Elizabeth Hurley, 53, rocks enviable body in a 'honey' bikini

Elizabeth Hurley knows a thing or two about heating things up.

The 53-year-old British model and actress took to Instagram Monday sporting a skimpy golden bikini from her swimwear line during a beach getaway.

“Honey bikini,” Hurley captioned the photo.

Hurley, who shares a 16-year-old son with American film producer Steve Bing, launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong,” she previously announced on the company’s website. “I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age.”

Hurley took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood, but found herself wanting to do something new professionally. Back in 2017, she told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the swimwear line.

“It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school,” she explained. “I love my life. I love change and I love new experiences.”

Hurley stressed she had zero regrets putting her high-profile career on hold to be a hands-on parent.

“Looking after my son became my No.1 task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus,” said Hurley. “I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first.”

But people have always wondered how Hurley has maintained her youthful figure over the years. That same year, Hurley told The Cut she finds ways to break a sweat on a daily basis.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active,” said Hurley. “On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me.”

“… You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part,” added Hurley. “You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”

As for her diet, Hurley said she prefers clean eating over anything else.

“I like simple, natural, easy food,” said Hurley. “I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables. Not only do I like things grown in England, I like things grown in Hertfordshire, which is the part of England that I live in. If I can grow it myself, I’m even happier.

“All through summer we eat fruits and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously, that’s not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing.”

