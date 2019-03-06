Elizabeth Hurley, 53, reveals youthful figure in ‘sunshine’ bikini

Does Elizabeth Hurley live in a bikini?

The 53-year-old British beauty took to Instagram Wednesday to share her latest bikini snap from her recent trip to Milaidhoo Island in the Maldives.

The model and actress revealed her ageless, glowy physique in a golden yellow halter bikini while she posed against a leafy backdrop.

“Here comes the sun,” Hurley caption the photo, adding the “Sunshine Bikini” is part of Elizabeth Hurley Beach’s Summer 2019 collection.

Hurley, who shares a 16-year-old son with American film producer Steve Bing, launched a London-based swimwear line in 2005.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong,” she previously announced on the company’s website. “I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age.”

The star frequently models her own pieces from the collection on social media.

UK’s Daily Mail reported Hurley previously confessed she often ropes her son Damian, a fellow model, into taking photographs of her, including the famous swimsuit snaps she posts on social media. However, Hurley claimed Damian only snapped a few of those beachy shots.

“Damian is a great photographer, and he instinctively knows what younger people want to see, but that’s all,” clarified Hurley to the Mail.

“He took one or two shots ages ago and that was it,” Hurley continued. “He’s at boarding school, for heaven’s sake. I can assure you I do not drag him to Mauritius every weekend to take my picture. Our downtime together is usually spent watching something scary on Netflix or ‘Vikings’ on Amazon Prime. By default, we spend a lot of time together and we are utterly comfortable in each other’s company.”

“Because he’s away all week and has to make his own bed and tidy his room, I’m probably overindulgent when he’s around to make up for it,” added Hurley.

People have always wondered how Hurley has maintained her youthful figure over the years. In 2017, Hurley told The Cut she finds ways to break a sweat on a daily basis.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active,” said Hurley. “On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me.”

“… You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part,” added Hurley. “You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”

As for her diet, Hurley said she prefers clean eating over anything else.

“I like simple, natural, easy food,” said Hurley. “I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables. Not only do I like things grown in England, I like things grown in Hertfordshire, which is the part of England that I live in. If I can grow it myself, I’m even happier.

“All through summer we eat fruits and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously, that’s not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing.”