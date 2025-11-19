Paulina Porizkova strips down to underwear at 60 to show 'imperfections are what makes us perfect'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paulina Porizkova stripped down to her lingerie as she shared a message about body positivity and embracing aging with confidence.

On Wednesday, the 60-year-old supermodel posted a "get ready with me" video, a popular Instagram trend in which users show their routines and talk to their followers while getting dressed.

At the beginning of the clip, Porizkova stood in a living room while wearing a beige bathrobe with matching slippers and glasses.

"There’s something very calming in watching videos of women getting dressed for the day. "And so, here’s my contribution," she said as she untied her bathrobe and turned around.

Turning back to the camera, Porizkova was seen in a lacy lavender-colored bra and beige underwear.

"A five-year-old bathrobe, four-year-old underwear from Victoria’s Secret, a bra from ThirdLove (which by the way is great) and here are my hip scars from my lateral hip replacement," she said as she struck several poses.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star began to get dressed, pulling on a pair of her "very favorite" Rag & Bone sweatpant jeans.

"Dressing for the day at home means an elastic waist, Porizkova said.

She then pulled on a sweater with a squirrel print that she said that her fiancé Jeff Greenstein bought for her.

Porizkova was next seen putting in her contact lenses and joked, "This is what I have to do as a nearly-blind person")

After donning a pair of "very old Victoria's Secret" shearling slippers, the Czechoslovakia-born model tied her hair up into a topknot.

Porizkova then pinched her cheeks, saying, "My only makeup will be a pinch of color."

The author and blogger concluded her video as she posed playfully with a wide smile and told her followers that she would be spending the day on her typewriter.

In her caption, Porizkova explained that she is "addicted" to "getting ready with me" videos and she wanted to show her fans "what I really do to start my day."

"If you’re like me, you will also zero in on the shape of my body- and hopefully- think with relief ‘ah, she’s not perfect either,’" she wrote in the caption of her post. "And then you can give yourself a little break and wrap your arms around your imperfect self and give it some love," she continued. "Because our imperfections are what makes us a perfect original."

Porizkova's message of empowerment and self-acceptance comes years after she first started posting unedited selfies, bikini shots and make-up free photos on social media.

In a 2023 interview with People magazine, Porizkova explained why she rejects altering her appearance on social media.

"As soon as you start filtering yourself or auto-tuning your photos and stuff, well then, it’s not really all that authentic anymore," she said. "I feel a responsibility to put myself out there as I am."

While speaking with the outlet, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum shared her thoughts on aging.

"One of the incredible things about aging is that you care less and less about what other people think," Porizkova said. "You’re like, ‘You know what? I’ve done my bit. I’ve been serving everybody else for 50 years – now, it’s my turn.’"

While Porizkova admitted that she is still searching for "ultimate freedom" from society’s expectations, she said she is grateful for the "enormous" wisdom that’s come with age.

"I know without a doubt that I am the best that I’ve ever been," the "Thursday" actress said. "Why do I need improvement? I’m in my prime right now. I’m sorry that you think my wrinkles dismiss me from being in my prime, but as a person, as a fully formed woman at the height of her power, this is it."