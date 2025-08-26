Claudia Schiffer stuns in plunging white swimsuit for poolside birthday celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Claudia Schiffer is celebrating her birthday in style.

The German model and actress took to Instagram to celebrate her 55th birthday with a number of photos of her lounging poolside, captioning the post, "55 today, so lucky to have a happy and healthy birthday!! 🎉."

In the carousel of photos, the model can be seen smiling at the camera while wearing a white one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline and frills lining the top and bottom. She paired the look with a pair of sunglasses and layered gold necklaces.

Fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington wished Schiffer a happy birthday in the comments section in addition to a few other famous faces.

"Happy birthday my dear friend @claudiaschiffer!! I love you so so much! Enjoy every moment today 💜🎂," designer Donatella Versace wrote in the comments.

Schiffer took to Instagram earlier this month to share photos of herself taking a three-minute dip in an ice bath.

The model spoke with Country and Town House in 2020 after turning 50, telling the outlet she believed "age should be celebrated and revered" and that she feels "the same way about getting older each year."

"I am so happy to be turning 50 and have never felt more confident or happy in my life," she told the outlet. "I don’t try to look or feel younger. I embrace now."

She went on to explain that she has "always enjoyed getting older" because each new year brings in "more confidence," adding she "hugely appreciate the position I’m in now" in her career.

Prior to her 50th birthday, Schiffer spoke to Elle UK about her modeling career, which began in the late 1980s when she was just 17 years old, telling the outlet that there comes a point in life when "you get to the next stage and you move on."

"You don’t have to be called [beautiful] your entire life. It’s a nice memory, but then the next generation starts and you hand over," she said. "For me, it’s a natural thing to do… to hand over, to not be envious or jealous. As a matter of fact, I can’t think of anything worse right now than if you said, ‘There’s a magic pill and it’s going to make you look 20 again.’"

Schiffer married English director Matthew Vaughn in 2002, and they share three children together — Caspar, 22, Clementine, 20, and Cosima, 15.