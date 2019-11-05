'El Chapo’s' wife Emma Coronel Aispuro in talks to join VH1’s 'Cartel Crew,' seen meeting Griselda Blanco’s son

"El Chapo’s" wife is in talks to join VH1’s reality TV series “Cartel Crew,” Fox News has learned.

An insider told us that Emma Coronel Aispuro was recently in Miami to sit down with cast member Michael Blanco, the son of Colombia’s “cocaine godmother” Griselda Blanco, to discuss the possibility of joining the show.

On Monday, TMZ obtained photos of Aispuro, 30, aboard a yacht with bodyguards in black watching over her. Blanco, 41, was spotted with his girlfriend and fellow cast member Marie Ramirez De Arellano pulling up on a boat for their meeting.

COCAINE GODMOTHER'S SON EXPLAINS WHY HE’S PURSUING REALITY TV FAME WITH ‘CARTEL CREW’

According to VH1, “Cartel Crew” aims to look at the lives of eight cartel descendants “as they navigate adulthood and the effects the legacy has had on their upbringing.” The subjects allege to have disconnected themselves from their past, the network says, and hope to make a name for themselves beyond the drug world.

COCAINE GODMOTHER’S SON CLAIMS ‘CARTEL CREW’ DOESN’T GLORIFY CRIMINAL LIFESTYLE: ‘WE’RE TRYING TO MOVE ON WITH OUR LIVES’

TMZ pointed out that "El Chapo’s" gang — Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel — is still very much active and dangerous even though the 62-year-old, whose real name is Joaquin Guzman, is serving out a life sentence in federal prison.

Authorities in Mexico on Wednesday showed dramatic helmet cam footage of the moment Guzman’s son was captured by police earlier this month before the government released him after an ambush by cartel gunmen killed at least eight people.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez was arrested Oct. 17 in Culiacan, the capital of Mexico's Sinaloa state. He is wanted by U.S. authorities on drug trafficking charges.

Cartel gunmen later ambushed a police convoy and burned road barricades in the area while Lopez was in custody.

Mexican forces later released the kingpin's son and retreated following the intense fighting and destruction. Authorities defended the government's action on Wednesday.

FAMILY OF INFAMOUS MAFIA INFORMANT TOMMASO BUSCETTA COMES OUT OF HIDING FOR ‘OUR GODFATHER’ DOC

DOROTHY STRATTEN’S PALS RECALL SEEING PLAYMATE’S BODY AFTER MURDER: ‘IT LOOKED LIKE IT WAS A HORROR MOVIE’

Ever since VH1 announced the premiere of “Cartel Crew” in December 2018, many viewers slammed the series online. Some said it celebrated a criminal lifestyle — one that is far from entertainment and much more horrifying. Others have compared it to "Mob Wives," a reality TV series that followed a group of women living in Staten Island who offered to give a glimpse into "the lifestyle." That VH1 show aired from 2011 until 2016.

In January of this year, Blanco told Fox News “Cartel Crew” doesn’t glamorize drug kingpins as celebrities.

“We are not trying to glorify anything," he said. "We’re just trying to move on with our lives and make our own means in a legitimate way. … We’re not showing the past, we’re showing the present and the future.”

Fox News' Melissa Leon, Lucia I. Suarez Sang and Robert Gearty contributed to this report.