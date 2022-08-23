Educational Taylor Swift course offered to students at University of Texas this fall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Texas at Austin is offering a new class this fall and it's all about musical icon Taylor Swift.

Elizabeth Scala, an English professor will be teaching the class that is new to the university this fall. It will be taught to first-year undergraduates who are in the Liberal Arts Honors program.

The Taylor Swift focused course is titled "Literary Contests and Contexts-The Taylor Swift Songbook."

The class "provides an introduction to literary studies and research methods that uses the songwriting of @taylorswift as the basis for teaching a wide range of skills," according to a Facebook post by UT Department of English.

"Swift is an intelligent and talented songwriter, and her writing skills are what made me focus on her," Scala told the Austin American-Statesman.

Swift isn't the only celebrity musician students can study this year in the great state of Texas. The news of the new Swift course comes shortly after the announcement of a Harry Styles course being offered in Spring 2023 at Texas State University titled "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture."

Swift, the "Lover" singer, attended New York University's graduation in May 2022, where she received an honorary doctorate of fine arts degree and gave a speech to the graduating class. The Clive Davis Institute at the university launched a course on Swift back in January that ran through March.