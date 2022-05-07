Taylor Swift rereleases ‘This Love’ 8 years later

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift released her latest remake of "This Love" on Friday.

Like other of Swift’s, 32, rerecorded takes, "This Love (Taylor’s Version)" features artistic tweaks to the original song. The intro was changed, but her lyrics about saving a long-lost love remained the same.

"This Love (My version!) is out & I’m currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling, it’s fine," Swift shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

Swift shared that this song began as "fun, short little poem" she claimed she wrote in her journal 10 years ago in 2012.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S FORMER LABEL BOSS BLASTS HER SCOOTER BRAUN 'BULLYING' CLAIMS, SAYS SHE KNEW ABOUT SALE

This song wound up on Swift’s hit-album "1989," which was the only song on the album she wrote alone.

The "Love Story" singer vowed in 2019 that she would rerecord her first six albums — "Taylor Swift," "Fearless," "Speak Now," "Red," "1989," and "Reputation" - after music producer, Scooter Braun, purchased her formal label. The originally deal essentially left the master’s rights to Braun.

Braun later sold Swift's masters for over $300 million to a private equity company in 2020, per Variety. She wrote on Twitter at the time, this was "the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge."

In June, Braun shared with Variety his perspective on the feud that had people confused over what exactly went down in the Big Machine Records business deal.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal," he told the outlet. "All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate."

"Open communication is important and can lead to understanding. She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best," Braun added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Love" is Swift’s latest release in her remake series. She dropped "Fearless" (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021 and Red (Taylor’s Version) in November.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.