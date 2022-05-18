Taylor Swift’s NYU commencement speech touches on cancel culture

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts degree from New York University on Wednesday morning and gave a commencement speech to the 2022 graduates, where she touched on cancel culture.

In her speech, the 32-year-old singer spoke to a packed Yankee Stadium about how she’s officially a doctor, but not to count on her in an emergency situation.

"I’d like to thank NYU for technically, on paper at least, making me a doctor," she said to the crowd. "Not the type of doctor you would want around in case of an emergency."

Swift went on to describe her educational history, citing that she finished high school with homeschooling and this was the first time she has worn a cap and gown.

NYU OFFERING TAYLOR SWIFT-CENTERED COURSE THAT WILL ‘DECONSTRUCT BOTH THE APPEAL AND AVERSIONS’ TO THE STAR

She then dove into past mistakes she’s made and how she’s grown through the years and made her life better.

"Learn to live alongside cringe," Swift said to a laughing stadium. "No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively."

Swift then went into "cringe" moments she experienced in her life, referencing past outfit choices she’s made and ex-boyfriends she’s had.

"Life can be heavy, especially if you try to carry it all at once," she said. "You can’t carry all things — all grudges, all updates on your ex, decide what is yours to hold and let the rest go."

Swift concluded her speech with recalling from a very young age she was told that if she wasn’t the perfect example to young children across America, she would be thrown into "pop star jail," or cancel culture.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It was all centered around the idea that mistakes equal failure and ultimately the loss of any chance to a happy or rewarding life," she said. "This has not been my experience."

Swift went on to say the mistakes she’s made led to "the best things in her life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Getting canceled on the internet and nearly loosing my career gave me excellent knowledge on all the types of wine," she said, making light of cancel culture.